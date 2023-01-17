IT ministry implements ‘one room, one light’ policy

In the line with the energy conversation plan approved by the federal cabinet, Information Technology (IT) ministry has implemented a ‘one room, one light’ formula, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A notification has been issued regarding the implementation of the policy in the IT ministry. IT Minister Ameenul Haq in his statement said that all the departments working under the IT ministry are bound to comply with the orders.

He further said the use of excessive electricity at any level is a waste of foreign reserves.

It may be noted that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced that the federal cabinet has approved the energy conservation plan, according to which all markets would shut at 8:30pm and wedding halls by 10pm.

“All markets and shopping malls will be closed by 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10:00pm across the country, announced Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while addressing a press conference flanked by ministers Sherry Rehman, Khurrum Dastgir and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in a cabinet meeting that met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, Khawaja Asif said that the energy conservation plan would help Pakistan to save 8,000 to 9,000 megawatts of electricity and Rs62 billion in a year.

