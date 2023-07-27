IT ministry proposes e-safety agency to ‘regulate’ digital media

ISLAMABAD: To regulate digital media, the Ministry of IT has recommended the federal government to establish an e-safety agency, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources in the IT Ministry, the PICA Act 2016 has been declared inadequate by the federal government to regulate social media, the ministry recommended that a broad-based legal framework is needed to regulate social and digital media.

As per sources, the Ministry of IT has recommended to the federal government to establish an e-safety agency, authorized to act on the lines of FIA. The ministry will prepare a draft law in this regard, and all stakeholders will be consulted in the preparation of the bill

Sources said that the agency established under e-safety will be able to monitor social media activities as well as content published on websites. Social media rules will also be made a part of the e-safety law, under which the websites of TV channels and newspapers will also be monitored.

As per reliable sources, the ministry will ensure a balanced approach to freedom of expression under article 19, while rules will be strict to curbing online harassment, cyber provocation and threats.

The new measures will also encompass the regulation of activities such as Photoshop manipulation, sexual harassment, and the dissemination of propaganda aimed at damaging an individual’s reputation.

Additionally, an e-safety bill will be implemented to safeguard data and prevent the unauthorized and illegal use of information systems. These efforts collectively aim to promote a safer and more responsible digital environment for all users.

The IT Ministry said that all types of online services, consumer protection on online purchases will be possible under this e-safety, adding that the e-safety will assist to secure the data provided to companies by the consumers and user data on social networking websites.

Moreover, heinous crimes like online harassment, cyberbullying, blackmailing will be effectively prevented.