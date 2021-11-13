IT Park in Karachi to generate 5000 jobs: Aminul Haque

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Technology Aminul Haque Saturday said that the federal government has planned to establish an IT Park in Karachi that would generate 5,000 job opportunities for the youngsters, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during an event to inaugurate a digital studio at Karachi Press Club, the minister said that they were also working on similar plans for promoting information technology in Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

“The government is also working on conducting a paperless session of the Parliament,” he said while shedding light on the projects his ministry is undertaking currently.

Aminul Haque further shared that the new election would be held as per the fresh census and the latter would now be held using the digital mechanisms. “Pakistan is making progress towards achieving higher status in information technology,” he said.

The federal minister who was elected from the Orangi constituency of Karachi announced that the Green Line BRT project would be made operational in the ongoing month.

In January 2020, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the National Assembly during question hour session that IT is emerging as a vital organ of the national economy and the government is paying a great deal of heed to promote this sector.

He said two IT parks are being established in Pakistan with the cooperation of Korean government. He added work on the first IT Park in Islamabad has already been started whilst the second IT Park will be established in Karachi to further strengthen this sector.

