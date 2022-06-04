IT park near Karachi airport to be launched this month: minister

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq said that a state-of-art IT park was being set up in Karachi near Jinnah International Airport, which would generate employment in addition to giving a boost to IT industry.

Speaking at an event held at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the minister said the government had acquired land from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at the cost of Rs31 billion and the ground-breaking of IT park would be done this month.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari and Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Maqbool Ahmed Siddique also accompanied him.

The federal IT minister invited the private sector people to actively participate and play a frontline role to make the IT park and other related projects as “big success stories.”

The minister also maintained that within next few years the IT exports would be increased to 15 billion Dollars leaving the textile industry behind.

“5G technology would be launched across the country at the end of ongoing year,” he announced.

Amin-ul-Haq further informed KCCI that an agreement was signed between his ministry and Sindh government to lay optical fiber cables in the interior areas of the province.

Chairman Businessmen Group in KCCI Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, KCCI President M.Idress , Vice President Qazi Zahid Hussain, KCCI former presidents Anjum Nisar, Shamim Ahmed Firpo, A.Q.Khalil and Majyed Aziz were prominent members of Karachi Chamber’s side.

Moreover, the KCCI leadership apprised the ministers about the issues being faced by various industrialists in the city.

