It seems PTI founder will be released from jail: Nabil Gabol

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party’s leader Nabil Gabol has said, “it seems the PTI’s founder will be released from jail, but it could take around six months”.

In an interview with ARY News Nabil Gabol, a PPP’s MNA from Karachi’s Lyari, said that the PTI’s founder bagged 50% popularity vote but was also gifted 50 percent more. “The PTI founder would have to come out (of jail) with understanding,” he said. “He will soon understand”.

“PTI founder’s problem is, no one believes him or giving his guarantee,” Gabol said. “Only one person is responsible for the uncertain situation, who has been in Adiala jail,” PPP leader said.

“Several PTI MNAs have shared that they have paid money to win the election,” Nabil Gabol said. “PTI people said they have paid as much as 50 million to get results,” he said. “Those paid money included the members from central Punjab,” he said.

Replying a question, he said, “We are pushing the PML-N government to run it. Whenever we won’t push it, the government’s vehicle will stop running,” PPP MNA said.