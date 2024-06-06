Italian embassy holds food festival in Karachi

The Consulate of Italy in Karachi is celebrating the National Day of Italy by organising Bella Italia -the Italian Food Festival in Karachi from 4-9 June for the people of Karachi.

The week aims to celebrate Italian culinary heritage and gastronomical excellence and benefits of Mediterranean diet. Chef Vincenzo de Liso is in Karachi and is hosting the Italian Food Festival at a private hotel.

In order to promote Italian food philosophy and gastronomical excellence a masterclass for the HoReCa segment was also organized where there was live cooking demonstration of traditional recipes of Italy from Naples.

Chef Vincenzo De Liso originating from the vibrant culinary traditions of naples showcased his culinary innovation and creativity during the master class.

His expertise encompasses a broad spectrum of culinary disciplines – from homemade pastas and bakery items to exquisite seafood and grilled specialties.

A firm advocate of food safety and culinary education, Vincenzo leads by example, fostering environments that encourage creativity and excellence.