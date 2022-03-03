Italian government offers couples €2,000 to get married in Rome

Italy’s region Lazio is offering couples €2,000 to get married in the area to boost business for the domestic wedding industry after the pandemic.

According to sources, the offer is also open to foreign couples.

Lazio is the second most populated region of Italy and it includes the country’s capital, Rome.

An amount of 10 million euros has been allocated by the Italian government for the initiative named “Lazio with love”. Couples can use the given amount to buy services or products from local caterers, florists, wedding planners and events companies for the big day.

Wedding and civil unions taking place between January 1 to December 31, 2022, will be eligible for the grant money.

Lazio region’s official website states that it hopes the grants will boost the local businesses help local vendors recover from the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Italy has one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world and was one of the first countries to impose a lockdown.

In September 2020, Assoeventi, the events and wedding companies arm of Italy’s Confindustria business lobby, told that 85 per cent of weddings in Italy for that year had been put on hold because of the pandemic.

While over 9000 weddings by international couples were either postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic.

Applications for the grant can be submitted up until 31 January 2023, or until the funds run out.