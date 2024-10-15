Italian Navy aircraft carrier arrives in Pakistan to boost defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The Italian Navy’s Carrier Strike Group comprising an aircraft carrier and a frigate arrived in Karachi for a three-day visit to enhance regional maritime security and defense cooperation between the two countries.

The visiting Italian fleet comprises aircraft carrier Cavour and the Alpino frigate, which arrived in Karachi on Monday.

The group was welcomed by Pakistan Navy’s senior officials and Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin upon their arrival.

The visit marks the first ever by an Italian aircraft carrier to Pakistan.

“The Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group comprising Aircraft Carrier Cavour and frigate Alpino arrived in Karachi on a three-day visit followed by a bilateral exercise,” the Pakistan Navy said in a statement on Monday.

A delegation led by Armellin and Rear Admiral Stefano Barbieri called on Pakistan Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Abdul Munib to discuss “matters of mutual interest including interoperability and avenues for future collaboration,” the Pakistan Navy said.

Karachi Commander Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi also visited Cavour where he was briefed about the aircraft carrier’s capabilities by Italian Commanding Officer Captain Francesco Fagnani.

On the occasion, Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin said, “This is the fourth visit by any Italian ship to the port of Karachi, as three frigates have visited here previously. However, this is the first time our aircraft carrier has come to Pakistan. The bond of friendship between Rome and Islamabad is growing ever stronger.”

“The presence of the Italian Carrier Strike Group in the Indo-Pacific region testifies to Italy’s commitment to deepening cooperation with valued partner countries such as Pakistan, ensuring the security of international maritime routes.”

“Italy considers Pakistan a strategic partner for the security of the region. Defence plays a key role in our bilateral relations. Our country has been a loyal participant in the Aman Exercises, and our defence industries have always been present at the IDEAS fairs.”

“This year, I will join them, along with a delegation from our Ministry of Defence, for the next edition of IDEAS coming up in November,” she said.