Weird: Restaurant charges Rs600 for cutting sandwich in half

In a bizarre incident, an Italian restaurant charged a customer Rs634.11 for cutting his sandwich in half.

A foreign news agency reported that a British tourist ordered a veggie sandwich with fries at the Italian eatery. However, the customer did not instruct the waiter to cut it in half so he could share it equally with his friend.

He asked for the bill after they were finished eating. He was shocked to find that he was charged €2 for ”diviso da meta” or ”cutting in half”.

He paid for the food without complaining but shared his experience on a travel agency’s website. He gave the Italian restaurant one-star in his review.

”There were two of us and we asked for a toasted sandwich to share at the table,” he wrote. “We have to pay because the toast was cut in half.”

The Italian restaurant’s owner Cristina Bianchi, speaking with the media, said customers have to pay for additional requests.

”Additional requests have a cost. We had to use two plates instead of one and the time to wash them is doubled, and then two placemats. It wasn’t a simple toasted sandwich, there were also French fries inside. It took us time to cut it in two,” she said.

The owner said they would have removed the charge if the customer made a complaint about it.

