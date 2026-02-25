Italy announces 10,500 work visas for Pakistani workers

Italy has announced the issuance of 10,500 work visas for skilled Pakistani workers, while Pakistani diplomatic passport holders will be exempt from visa requirements.

According to details, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, where both sides reviewed cooperation on internal security, tackling illegal immigration, and preventing human smuggling.

The Italian interior minister confirmed that Pakistani citizens holding diplomatic passports would be granted visa-free entry. In addition, 10,500 work visas will be issued for skilled workers from Pakistan.

Discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation against narcotics trafficking and terrorism, as well as enhancing joint efforts to curb illegal immigration and human smuggling.

Mr Naqvi briefed his counterpart on the government’s measures to reduce illegal immigration, including stricter monitoring at airports and along maritime borders.

The Italian minister praised the Pakistani Interior Ministry’s policy measures and institutional performance, adding that both countries are ready to expand cooperation in promoting legal migration and advancing areas of mutual interest.