Italy dream of cricket 'in Rome, Milan and Bologna' after historic win

Italy have ambitions of hosting top-class cricket from Rome to Milan and Bologna after a historic and emotional first T20 World Cup victory.

The lowest-ranked side in the 20-team tournament hammered Nepal by 10 wickets on Thursday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The win, in just their second match at their debut T20 World Cup, left some of the Italy players in tears of joy.

Brothers Justin and Anthony Mosca — who hail from Sydney — powered the team’s chase of 124 to achieve a famous triumph with more than seven overs to spare.

None of the Italy team was born in the country far better known for its football than its cricket.

But the victory meant everything to them and after hitting the winning runs, the 34-year-old Anthony raised his arms to the sky, roared and shed a tear.

“I don’t think you’ll see many players cry on the field after a win in the group stages,” stand-in captain Harry Manenti said.

“I think you’ve got to appreciate what Italy cricket is bringing to the game, understand that the passion is slightly different with the Italians.

“We will bring that everywhere we go, no matter the level of the tournament or the level of the opposition.”

England loom next, at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Monday.

Italy’s cricket federation says it has about 1,800 players and around 100 clubs, but it is struggling for a natural cricket pitch.

Manenti hopes their World Cup exploits will help change the whole face of the sport in the country.

“We want other teams to host us and build facilities that host them back and that’s our goal as a team,” said Manenti, whose brother Ben also plays for the side.

“That will provide opportunities for kids who are currently in Italy learning the game at a school level to see us playing in Rome or Milan or Bologna.”

Italy lost their opener to Scotland by 73 runs but bounced back in style to stun Nepal, who had given heavyweights England a mighty scare on Sunday.

The feat was achieved without South Africa-born skipper Wayne Madsen, who dislocated his shoulder in the Scotland defeat.

Italy is in the middle of the Winter Olympics, but their coach John Davison says the cricket team deserves its moment in the headlines there and beyond.

“This will be front-page news in a lot of countries and a lot of publications in Italy,” said the former Canada captain.

“For us to get that sort of exposure and maybe knock the Winter Olympics off the back page of the sports would be unbelievable for cricket in the country and just bring some attention to us.”