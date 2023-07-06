Italy extends $100m Pakistan’s loan till Dec 2024

ISLAMABAD: Italy has extended a $100 million loan to Pakistan till December 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, Italy has extended the loans and converted them into development projects. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance said that the agreement is extended till December 2024.

Pakistan and Italy earlier reached an agreement under which funds amounting to Rs500 million would be spent to ensure better healthcare facilities for children and women under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The agreement was signed by Co-Director PIDSA Pakistan Islam Zaib, Co-Director PIDSA (Pakistan Italy Debt Swap Agreement) Italy Pietro Del Sette and BISP Director General Naveed Akhtar.

Under the agreement, children, pregnant and lactating women in the targeted districts of Balochistan including Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar and Lasbella would be provided with improved health facilities.

Read more: Pakistan, Italy sign deal to Cooperate in health sector

The programme would facilitate around 16,000 children below two years of age, by providing specialized nutritious food and taking care of immunization and regular health checks of mother and child in the above flood-affected districts of Balochistan.

The Nahsonuma Programme’s objective is to prevent stunting in children under 2 years of age, improved weight gain of pregnant women during pregnancy, reduced anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies, improved awareness of maternal and early child health and nutrition, reduced disease burden through improved uptake of available health and nutrition services and prevention of low birth weight.

The whole programme covers 156 districts of Pakistan through World Food Programme and Benazir Income Support Programme.