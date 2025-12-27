Italy approves 10,500 job quota for Pakistani workers

ISLAMABAD: Italy has approved a quota of 10,500 job opportunities for Pakistani workers under its new Decreto Flussi (Flow Decree) programme, marking a significant development in overseas employment for Pakistan, according to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Italy has announced one of the largest foreign worker intakes in Europe for 2026, offering a total of 497,550 work visas to non-European nationals over the next three years. These visas will be issued under the Decreto Flussi framework, which regulates the entry of foreign workers for seasonal and non-seasonal employment.

According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Pakistan has successfully secured a quota of 10,500 jobs for a three-year period, allowing approximately 3,500 Pakistani workers each year to travel to Italy.

Of the annual quota, 1,500 workers will be employed under seasonal permits, while 2,000 will be accommodated under non-seasonal work permits, the ministry’s spokesperson said.

The allocated jobs cover key sectors including shipbreaking, healthcare, and agriculture, and will primarily benefit skilled and semi-skilled Pakistani workers.

The spokesperson added that the quota was approved following a formal request by Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, describing the development as an important milestone.

Italy has become the first European country to allocate a dedicated employment quota for Pakistani workers.

A second meeting of the Pakistan–Italy Joint Working Group is scheduled for February 2026 to further strengthen cooperation in labour mobility.

Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain welcomed the decision, stating that it would open new employment avenues for the Pakistani workforce in Italy and reflects the government’s continued efforts to provide dignified overseas employment opportunities for Pakistani labourers.