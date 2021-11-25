Italy lauds Pakistan’s role for regional peace, stability

RAWALPINDI: Secretary-General of Defence and National Armaments Director Italy, Lt General Luciano Portolano, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ here on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan and with particular reference to enhanced military cooperation in the field of training and counter-terrorism domains were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS said that Pakistan values Italy’s role in global and regional affairs and look forward to enhance bilateral relationship. COAS also emphasized the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

“Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan,” he asserted.

The ISPR said that the visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

