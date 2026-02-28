Italy to bring major change in Schengen Visa system in 2026

Italy has announced to introduce a fully digital visa application system in the second quarter of 2026, in a move that would make it one of the first members of the Schengen Area to adopt an end-to-end online process.

The new e-visa portal, unveiled on 25 February 2026, is being developed jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy and the Ministry of the Interior of Italy. It will combine applications for short-stay Schengen visas and long-stay national D-type permits into a single digital system.

Under the plans, applicants will complete online forms, upload supporting documents and pay fees electronically, removing the need for paper submissions and repeated data entry, that have long burdened travellers and corporate mobility teams.

Biometric data collection, including fingerprints and facial images, will still be required for now, with appointments continuing at consulates. However, officials say remote identity verification for low-risk frequent travellers could eventually replace in-person biometric appointments, though such changes are not expected for several years.

Italy is also expanding automated border gates at Rome-Fiumicino Airport and Milan-Malpensa Airport as part of preparations for the European Union’s upcoming Entry/Exit System and the future European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS).

For companies relocating staff or sending executives on short-term assignments, the overhaul is expected to streamline processing once the system is fully operational. However, authorities caution that implementation will vary by consulate, creating a temporary patchwork of digital and legacy procedures.

Mobility managers are urged to confirm which missions accept electronic submissions, secure biometric appointments well ahead of peak travel seasons, and update onboarding protocols to reflect digital confirmations instead of traditional ink-stamped paperwork.