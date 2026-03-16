Italy-US airbase in Kuwait hit by drone, no injuries: Rome

Italy’s military said Sunday there had been a drone attack on the Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait hosting Italian and US forces, but said all its personnel were safe.

“This morning, Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait, which hosts American and Italian personnel and capabilities, was the target of a drone attack,” Chief of the Defence General Staff, General Luciano Portolano, said in a statement posted by the military on X.

It “hit a shelter housing a remotely piloted aircraft of the Italian Task Force Air (TFA), which was destroyed”.

“At the time of the attack, all personnel were safe and uninjured.”

The statement posted by the Armed Forces General Staff said the number of personnel had been reduced in recent days in response to the “evolving security situation in the area”.

“The personnel remaining at the base are being deployed to carry out essential mission activities,” it said.

“The affected aircraft was an essential asset for operational activities and remained deployed at the base to ensure the continuity of operations.”

An Italian military base in Iraqi Kurdistan also came under drone attack last week, although there were no injuries.

Afterwards, Rome said it was temporarily withdrawing its personnel — numbering less than 300 — who were in Erbil training local security forces as part of an international force.