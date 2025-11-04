Italy Schengen visa 2025: Financial requirements for Pakistani applicants

Pakistani citizens planning to visit Italy for tourism are required to obtain a Schengen visa to explore Italy, a European country, as a tourist.

To acquire a Schengen visa, it is required to provide proof of sufficient financial resources to cover the expenses during the stay in Italy. The bank statement should not be more than 30 days old.

According to reports, the minimum daily amount required for bearing the expenses of staying in Italy is 28 Euros.

If a person is planning to stay for a maximum duration of 90 days on a Schengen visa, he or she must show 2520 Euros in the account.

As of November 4, 2025, one Euro is equal to Rs. 331. It means the applicant needs to have around Rs. 834,000 in their bank account if they intend to stay for 90 days in Italy.

In 2024, Italy’s Schengen visa approval rate was 88.72%, ranking it as the third-highest in Europe.

Though the outcome of the visa application largely depends on the submitted documents, including the bank statement.

Italy, known for its rich history, spectacular landscapes, and vibrant culture, is one of the world’s most desirable tourist destinations.

Schengen visa goes digital as EU rolls out encrypted 2D barcode

Travelers applying for a Schengen visa will no longer need to navigate tedious paperwork, as the European Union prepares to launch a fully digital visa system.

The new process introduces a secure, encrypted 2D barcode, aimed at making visa applications faster, safer, and more efficient.

The shift to a digital system marks a major overhaul of the traditional visa process. The EU’s new “secure 2D barcode” will replace physical visa stickers, significantly reducing the risks of fraud, forgery, and loss.

According to an official EU statement, the new system will allow applicants to complete the entire process online — from document submission and fee payment to tracking application status and receiving the final visa.

The EU has emphasized the limitations of current paper-based systems, which differ between Member States and often come with high administrative costs.