Italy inch closer to T20 World Cup 2026 after stunning win over Scotland

Italy are on the brink of making history as they edge closer to qualifying for T20 World Cup 2026, following a thrilling 12-run victory over Scotland in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final.

The Azzurri, led by captain Joe Burns, maintained their top spot in the standings with a narrow win, positioning them strongly for a spot in next year’s tournament, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Burns, a former Australian Test player who switched allegiances, described the moment as “very surreal,” expressing pride in his team’s effort against a formidable Scottish side.

The victory has put Italy in a commanding position, with a net run rate of 1.722, well ahead of third-placed Jersey (0.430) and fourth-placed Scotland (-0.150). A win against the Netherlands in their final match on Friday will secure their qualification, while even a close loss could suffice if Jersey and Scotland fail to achieve a significant margin in their earlier contest.

Burns hailed the triumph as a reward for the sacrifices made by players, staff, and the federation, calling it a potential stepping stone for future success. “It’s a very emotional group at the moment, being on the verge of a World Cup,” he added.

Italy holds a strategic advantage as their match against the Netherlands, the tournament’s final game, will follow the Jersey-Scotland clash, allowing them to adjust their approach based on the day’s outcomes.

Meanwhile, Scotland captain Richie Berrington expressed disappointment over his team’s failure to execute in the closing stages but remains optimistic. “A lot of credit goes to Italy, who out-skilled us with the ball,” he said, vowing to regroup and focus on a strong comeback in Friday’s match to keep their qualification hopes alive.