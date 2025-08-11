Italy’s defence minister says Israel has ‘lost humanity’ on Gaza

ROME: Italy’s defence minister said in an interview published Monday that Israel’s government had “lost its reason and humanity” over Gaza and signalled an openness to potential sanctions.

“What is happening is unacceptable. We are not facing a military operation with collateral damage, but the pure denial of the law and the founding values of our civilisation,” Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told La Stampa daily.

“We are committed to humanitarian aid, but we must now find a way to force Netanyahu to think clearly, beyond condemnation.”

Asked about possible international sanctions against Israel, Crosetto said that “the occupation of Gaza and some serious acts in the West Bank mark a qualitative leap, in the face of which decisions must be made that force Netanyahu to think”.

“And it wouldn’t be a move against Israel, but a way to save that people from a government which has lost reason and humanity.

“We must always distinguish governments from states and people, as well as from the religions they profess. This applies for Netanyahu, and it applies to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, whose methods, by now, have become dangerously similar.”

He was speaking after Netanyahu defended his plan to take control of Gaza City, a plan which has sparked criticism from across the world.

Italy has declined to join other nations in saying it would recognise a Palestinian state — a decision Crosetto defended, saying that “recognising a state that doesn’t exist risks turning into nothing but a political provocation in a world dying of provocations”.