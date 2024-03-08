26.9 C
Italy’s visa services now available in THIS Pakistani city

Italy has launched its visa service from Lahore with plans to extend the facility to other major cities in the country soon.

It was announced by Italian Embassy First Secretary Augusto Palmeiri while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and executive member Chaudhry Khadim were present on the occasion.

Palmeiri highlighted that Lahore held special significance as it was the first city he visited in his official capacity as the embassy secretary.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening ties between Italy and Pakistan, both in terms of general cooperation and business ventures.

He extended an invitation to attend upcoming expos, highlighting it as the initial step towards boosting business ties.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said the chamber and Embassy of Italy signed an MoU in March 2018 and they would certainly like to renew it to further deepen the mutual ties.

