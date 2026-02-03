iTAP: Pakistan’s First Indigenous Index of Transparency and Accountability Launched

Islamabad, February 3, 2026, The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), in collaboration with Ipsos, today officially launched Pakistan’s first homegrown survey, the Index of Transparency and Accountability in Pakistan (iTAP), during a launch ceremony held at the FPCCI Capital House, Islamabad, at 11:00 AM.

The ceremony was graced by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Mr Ahsan Iqbal, as the Chief Guest. The event was also addressed by Mr Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, and Mr. Mian Zahid Hussain, SI, Chairman Policy Advisory Board FPCCI and was attended by representatives from the public and private sectors, civil society, academia, and the media.

The iTAP initiative was conceived in May 2025 as a strategic effort by FPCCI to develop an indigenous, recurring benchmark for measuring transparency and accountability in Pakistan. The survey aims to provide an objective assessment of public trust in government and institutions. The field survey was conducted during Dec 25 and Jan 26, ensuring contemporary and nationally representative insights.

Overall, findings establish a credible baseline for reform demonstrating that despite negative perceptions, majority of citizen interactions with public institutions are reported to be

corruption-free. Strengthening transparency, addressing awareness gaps and effectively communicating institutional improvements now emerge as the next critical frontier for advancing governance, building public trust and improving Pakistan’s investment outlook.

Addressing the audience, Federal Minister congratulated FPCCI for bringing the critical issue of transparency and accountability to forefront of national discourse with rigour and commitment. He emphasized that transparency and accountability form the foundation of good governance and are essential for citizen satisfaction, a business-enabling environment, investor confidence, and sustainable national development.

The Minister highlighted the gap between public perceptions and actual lived experience. He stressed that negative perceptions, if left unaddressed can undermine national progress and distort realities. Bridging this perception–reality gap must therefore, be a shared priority.

The Chief Guest praised public institutions that have earned citizen trust through improved service delivery and expressed confidence that if iTAP tracked consistently over time, it can serve as a powerful monitoring and reform tool reinforcing the principle that “what gets measured gets improved”.