ITF shows concerns over violations of cabin crew rules by PIA

KARACHI: The International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) has expressed its concerns over the violations of the cabin crew rules by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) administration which led to the death of a staff, Purser Rashda Majeed in a road accident, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) wrote a letter to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (PCAA) director general to express concerns over the tragic accident of a cabin crew member leading to her death.

It stated, “On behalf of the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), a global union federation representing nearly 18.5 million transport workers from 740 affiliates in over 150 countries, including Pakistan, we write to you to urgently initiate an investigation into Pakistan International Airlines’ fight services management.”

READ: PIA crew vehicle accident: Air hostess succumbs to injuries

“Suspected violations of PIA’S SEP manual and flight and duty time limitations have been raised by our affiliate, the Pakistan Airlines Cabin Crew Association (PACCA). These issues are fundamental to the operational safety of Pakistan’s flag carrier but even more crucial in light of the recent road traffic accident on 29 June 2023 that resulted in severe injuries to one cabin crew member at PIA and the tragic death of Senior Purser Rashda Majeed.”

It added that PACCA expressed concerns in its letter to the PCAA on July 11 expressed concerns regarding the violation of rules and regulations specified in the SEP manual of Cabin Crew, which is approved by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

“According to the union, the surface travel from Lahore to Sialkot during nighttime, in uniform, was in breach of the manual.”

The ITF demanded the aviation authority to initiate ‘a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances and causes of the accident and the wider safety culture at PIA, including flight services management.’

The international union demanded the aviation authority to hold talks with the PACCA and all aviation trade unions and address their legitimate concerns and demands regarding ‘working conditions, health, and safety is vital for fostering a harmonious work environment as well as improving the long-term prospects of PIA and Pakistan’s aviation industry at large.’