It’s a girl! Feroze Khan—Alizay Feroze welcome second child

The immensely talented, Feroze Khan took to Instagram Monday afternoon to post a story with the announcement of his newborn, Fatima Khan.

The Ishqiya actor wrote, “It’s a Baby Girl.” He went on to thank Allah and mentioned the name Fatima Khan as a hashtag.

Feroze Khan got married to Alizay Feroze Khan in March 2018. Soon after the wedding, the actor’s sister Dua, who is married to singer Sohail Haider, took to Instagram to tell the story everyone was waiting for or perhaps worried about.

Related: Want To Attend Feroze Khan’s Valima? Come With Us

“Let me tell you a story. 4 years back i went to my in-laws dinner. As we gathered i saw this girl serving food to guests. ‘Sohail, Dekhna I will get a girl like her for Feroz, I wish i had a little sister like her’ I whispered to Sohail. She requested me to take a picture with her and did she even know that request she made was not to Dua Malik. It was her elder sister, her mother, her lover, her admirer, her nand (sister in law), her Dua Baji. I love you Aliza. I love you a lot you know why? coz I never had a little sister. I was the youngest myself. and now I can rule over you and love u like crazy! proud to call you MY CHOICE💋💕 kamyabi khushyan tmharay kadam chumen. dushmaan zeyr hoon! or haasid andhayy!!”

Related: Actor Feroze Khan blessed with a baby boy

The couple had welcomed a baby boy in May 2019. They named him Muhammad Sultan Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Aliza Feroze Khan (@alizasultankhan)

Having garnered utmost fame for her commendable acting in ARY Digital’s ‘Chup Raho’, the dapper, Feroze Khan went on to become one of the most loved and praised actors in such a young age. Being the brother of our favorite, Humaima Malik, Feroze has had a tough responsibility to cater exceptional acting and he did that with absolute mastery, becoming everyone’s favorite, rather instantly. The wedding of our beloved protagonist has happened to be one of the most discussed weddings of entire 2018 for ample reasons. His better half, Alizay does not belong to the fashion fraternity but she attends almost all events with Feroze, giving us some major couple goals.

Here’s congratulating the couple on the birth of Fatima.

Comments