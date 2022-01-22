It’s a girl: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first child

Congratulations are in store for singer Nick Jonas and actor Priyanka Chopra as they welcomed their first child.

The celebrity couple, in a joint statement on Instagram, was blessed by a baby girl.

The name and the picture have not been unveiled.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” their Instagram posts read. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The reports of their engagement were made rounds in July 2018, with an insider claiming that The Matrix Resurrections star celebrated her birthday in London around the time of the proposal.

Her birthday falls on June 18 and it was speculated that Nick Jonas proposed on or around that date. They married in December of the same year.

It is pertinent to mention that the Quantico star, in an interview, starting a family and their work was a big part of their desire for the future.

“By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” adding that husband was “not too busy to practice,” she said.

