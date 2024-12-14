“It’s crazy”, Trump calls Ukraine’s use of US missiles against Russia

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump criticized Ukraine’s use of US-supplied missiles for attacks deep into Russian territory in an interview, comments that he could alter U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

“It’s crazy what’s taking place. It’s crazy. I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that? We’re just escalating this war and making it worse. That should not have been allowed to be done,” Trump said in an interview to mark his being named Time’s Person of the Year.

President Biden last month lifted ban on Ukraine using US longer-range missiles for strikes deep inside Russia.

Trump has said he would like to bring a quick end to the nearly three-year-old war but has been cagey on the details. He told Time he had a “very good plan” to help but that if he reveals it now “it becomes almost a worthless plan.”

Pressed on whether he would abandon Ukraine, Trump said: “I want to reach an agreement, and the only way you’re going to reach an agreement is not to abandon.”

The Kremlin has said that US President-elect Donald Trump’s opposition to Ukraine’s use of US weapons to hit Russia “fully aligned” with Moscow’s position.

The nearly three-year conflict is escalating ahead of Trump coming to power in January, with both sides seeking to gain an upper hand on the battlefield amid mounting speculation of ceasefire talks.

The Kremlin had warned it would respond to Kyiv’s use of ATACMS missiles and praised Trump, who said using the weapons to hit deep into Russia was a “foolish” idea.

“The statement fully aligns with our position, with our view on the reasons for escalation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“That impresses us. It is obvious that Trump understands exactly what is escalating the situation.”

Moscow has repeatedly raged against Western arms supplied to Ukraine and said the use of Western weapons makes NATO countries direct participants in the nearly three-year conflict.

“In response to the use of American long-range weapons, a massive strike was carried out by the Russian armed forces… against critical facilities of Ukraine’s fuel and energy infrastructure,” Russia’s defence ministry said in a post on Telegram.