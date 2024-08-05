PCB announces window for PSL 2025

To bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the addition of three Champions tournaments as part of the PCB Men’s Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25.

The three new tournaments include Champions One-Day Cup, Champions T20 Cup and Champions First-Class Cup.

The three new tournaments will join the already existing National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (regional first-class tournament), President’s Trophy (departmental first-class tournament), President’s Cup (departmental 50-over event), and Pakistan Super League 2025 in the 2024-25 domestic cricket season. The events are expected to run from 1 September 2024 to 5 August 2025.

Moreover, the PCB has also announced tentative window for Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

As per the press PCB release, the tenth edition of the PSL will take place from April 10 to May 25 and a total of 34 matches to be contested.

Earlier, it was proposed that Karachi will host five matches in PSL 2025. Meanwhile, Lahore will get a maximum of 10 matches and Rawalpindi eight. Multan will also get five matches during the event.

The PSL is held every year in the February-March window but due to its collision with ICC Champions Trophy, slated for Feb 2025, the cricket board has shifted the tournament to April-May. The dates of the IPL and the PSL will be clashing for the first time.

Notably, the PCB Pakistan is scheduled to host the eight-nation Champions Trophy next year during February-March.

Last year in December, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai.