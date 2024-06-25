Itteqa murder case: FIR registered in prime suspect escape from court

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday registered FIR in prime suspect Zahir Ali’s escape from city court premises in the murder case of gold medalist Itteqa Moin.

The prime suspect, who was arrested from Balochistan, escaped from the police custody during a court appearance on Monday.

The case was registered on the complaint of Lockup In-charge Iftikhar Ahmed. The FIR stated constable Ishtiaque Ahmed came towards him after arrival of prison van.

Zahir Ali fled the lockup as soon the gate was opened to shift him to the jail, Iftikhar Ahmed said in his plea.

The suspect fled by taking advantage of the large number of people present on the court premises. After registration of case, constable Ishtiaque Ahmed has been arrested for negligence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused Zahir was arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Police from Balochistan in connection with the murder of Itteqa Moin who was gunned down for resisting robbery in Karachi.

The sources said that the CIA arrested the suspects who had fled to Balochistan after the killing of the 27-year-old gold medalist mechanical engineer and Hafiz-e-Quran in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on June 1.

The criminal record of the arrested suspects is being obtained.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adil Chandio said that important evidence has been found in the murder case. The SSP said that the suspects are trained and their group has been traced.

According to the police, the arrested suspects are involved in car and motorcycle theft in Karachi. The suspects sell stolen vehicles and motorcycles from Karachi in Balochistan.