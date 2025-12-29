IWT violation: India approves Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project on Chenab

LAHORE: India has approved Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project on the Chenab River in occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district in violation of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

The Dulhasti Stage-II project hydro-electric project will generate up to 260 megawatts of electricity.

The project would cost 3,277.45 crore Indian rupees, and work could be started on the contentious hydropower project early next year. The project will be developed by a public sector Indian company, NHPC Limited.

Under the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan, the two countries share the waters of six rivers in the Indus basin. Pakistan has extensive rights over the western rivers – Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus under the river water treaty, while India has rights over three eastern rivers – Sutlej, Beas and Ravi.

New Delhi’s decision is to be interpreted in the context of its decision to keep the IWT in abeyance following the Pahalgam incident, which led to the cross-border clashes between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after India launched attacks inside Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to retaliate.

Despite India’s move, Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to the treaty, announcing that it will continue to fully participate in the Neutral Expert proceedings in good faith.

In August, the Permanent Court of Arbitration had declared India shall “let flow” the waters of the western rivers for Pakistan’s unrestricted use.