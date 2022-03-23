Watch: J-10C fighter jets enthrall with first-ever flypast at parade

ISLAMABAD: A special squadron of the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) J-10C fighter jets showed off their skills at the military parade on Wednesday.

This was the first-ever flypast performance by the Chinese planes that were inducted into the PAF earlier this month.

As part of Pakistan Day celebrations, the armed forces showcased their might at the majestic military parade in Islamabad.

The grand parade featured a march by different contingents of the armed forces and fighter planes’ aerobatic manoeuvres. Apart from the J-10C squadron flypast, JF-17 Thunder, F-16, and Mirage planes also demonstrated their skills.

Sherdils, an aerobatic team of the air force, enthralled the crowd with aerial stunts, painting the sky different colours. After that, the parade showcased different cultures of the four provinces with floats from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan as well as Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir featuring at the event.

