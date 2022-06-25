Viral: J.K. Rowling gets pranked by Russians impersonating Zelensky

‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling falls prey to Russian comedian duo, Vovan and Lexus, posing as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the viral video.

The video circulating on the internet was first published online by a Rowling fan account earlier this week, which sees the author being fooled by Russian comic duo Vovan and Lexus – infamous for prank-calling celebrities, including Elton John, Prince Harry, Billie Eilish, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and even former US president, George W. Bush.

The prank of Vovan and Lexus with British writer JK Rowling.

Full video is at https://t.co/6JherzAmxx pic.twitter.com/fv79LhUF5q — 알렉산더 대왕 (@51st__State) June 18, 2022

The duo convinced Rowling to believe them as Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky in the 12-minute-long viral video. In the clip, the author was told by Russian impersonators that the famous forehead scare of Harry Potter resembles the ‘Z’ symbol that the ‘Russian military has used on tanks and other weapons’, and was asked to change it to something more pro-Ukraine, to which Rowling replied, “I will look into that, might be good for me to do something with that myself on social media because I think that will get into the newspapers.”

The pranksters also tricked Rowling to believe that the Ukraine military would write ‘Avada Kedavra’ on its missiles. The statement was made in reference to the killing curse of the wizarding franchise.

As per the reports from international media, the prank didn’t go down too well with Rowling who termed it as ‘distasteful’.

“JK Rowling was approached to talk about her extensive charitable work in Ukraine, supporting children and families who have been affected by the current conflict in the region,” stated the spokesperson for the author, and informed, “The video, which has been edited, is a distorted representation of the conversation.”

