Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ayeza Khan’s ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ to premiere on THIS date

The premiere date of ARY Digital’s hotly-anticipated drama serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, marking the comeback of heartthrob actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, has been announced.

With an 8-day countdown and a fresh teaser of the much-awaited play, makers confirmed on Thursday evening that the very first episode of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ will air in prime time, on Friday, December 22.

Moreover, it was also revealed that viewers can enjoy two episodes of the serial a week, at 8 p.m., every Friday and Saturday.

Previously, the first look at the lead characters and OST sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was released by makers along with a series of teasers.

The mega-serial is not only marking the comeback of Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus but will also see him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Ayeza Khan, after a decade, giving millions of fans all the more reason to celebrate.

Apart from the lead duo, the ensemble star cast of the serial features the likes of Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Haris Waheed, Savera Nadeem, Asif Raza Mir, Nausheen Shah, Mariyam Nafees, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Notably, Qasim Ali Mureed, the mastermind who gave hits like ‘Mere Humsafar’, ‘Prem Gali’ and the movie ‘Tich Button’, helmed the direction of the drama serial, whereas, Rida Bilal, who has writing credits for the acclaimed serial ‘Khudgarz’, penned the script.

Next Level Entertainment (Sinf-e-Aahan, Do Bol) of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and Six Sigma Plus of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib are the production banners for the project.

