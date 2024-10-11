Jaaved Jaaferi pokes fun at Instagram influencers including his daughter

Indian actor-dancer Jaaved Jaaferi shared his two cents on the jobs of Instagram influencers and content creators, roasting his own daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi.

In a viral clip from Amazon Prime Video’s new series ‘The Tribe’, about a ‘group of Indian influencers, set up to crack global fame in Los Angeles’, Jaaved Jaaferi, whose only daughter Alaviaa is also among the main cast of the show, is seen roasting her for her job as a content creator.

The widely circulated video sees the Jaaferi family having a dinner table conversation about Alaviaa’s nature of job when the ‘Dhamaal’ actor says, “Ye influencer na, no sar na pair. Koi bhi lukkha aa ke influencer ban raha hai (There’s no actual process to become an influencer. Any Tom, Dick or Harry is becoming an influencer).”

When the star kid tried to defend herself by saying, “Papa, I don’t think you understand. You just don’t utilise your Instagram enough,” her father backed his statement with an example of a female social media influencer, whose content is all about her walking in a saree and pose. “People are consuming sh*t,” he concluded, leaving everyone around burst into laughter.

It is worth noting here that Jaaved and his wife Habiba, who have been married since 1991, have three kids together, a daughter Alaviaa, and two sons, including actor Meezan Jaaferi.

Meanwhile, the 9-episodic season of ‘The Tribe’, also starring Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna, along with Hardik Zaveri, Aryaana Gandhi, Srushti Porey and Alfia Jafry, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.