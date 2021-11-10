Watch: Jacinda Ardern’s daughter interrupts her Facebook live video

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lately took to Facebook to share an update on the country’s Covid response when her daughter Neve gatecrashed her live session.

Ardern was halfway through describing new traffic light system when a voice could be heard in the background. “Mummy..”

“You’re meant to be in bed darling,” the prime minister replied, turning away from the camera to address the 3-year-old daughter. “It’s bedtime darling, pop back to bed, I’ll come and see you in a second.”

Ardern later told viewers that she thought she had found a “safe” time to go live and asked if any other parents had children that repeatedly escaped after bedtime.

She then proceeded to talk about other pressing Covid issues and a familiar voice was heard again.

“I’m sorry darling, it is taking so long,” Ardern talks to her daughter before telling viewers that she would have to call time on the video to put Neve to bed because it was “way past her bedtime”.

