Can you guess the price of the jewellery on Justin Bieber’s baby?

Jack Blues Bieber is already living the high life before his first birthday. The baby boy of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber was seen showing off a custom bracelet.

The bracelet was worth nearly $700, proving he’s already one of the most stylish celebrity babies out there.

Jack Blues Bieber, who was born in August 2024, made a rare appearance during Father’s Day weekend.

While Justin and Hailey still keep their son’s face hidden from public view, one thing that stood out was the expensive jewellery he wore a gold enamel ID bracelet reportedly worth $685.

The bracelet comes from the popular New York brand Alison Lou Jewelry, which shared a post featuring Jack Blues Bieber wearing the custom piece.

The brand tagged Hailey Bieber and captioned it, “Start ’em young. JBB in our custom enamel ID bracelet,” giving fans a glimpse into baby Jack’s luxe lifestyle.

Earlier, Justin Bieber marked his very first Father’s Day with his wife Hailey Bieber and their 9-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, in a mix of sweet family moments and a few unusual social media posts.

The 31-year-old pop star kicked off the day by sharing a close-up selfie on Instagram featuring a small fake hand giving the middle finger.

Justin didn’t stop there he also shared photos of the luxury gifts he received on fathers day, including a $38,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, two Prada backpacks, and a brand-new Apple laptop.

Alongside his expensive gifts photos the pop-star shared yet another caption: “Happy daddy day to me u lil h*.”

Later, Justin Bieber posted a few heartwarming moments with wife Hailey Bieber and baby Jack.

One clip showed Justin Bieber lying on the floor filming Hailey Bieber and their son Jack Blues Bieber as the little one played piano with his mum.

Jack Blues Bieber may not even be one year old yet, but he’s already making headlines, not for crying or crawling, but for flashing fine jewellery like a true celebrity baby.