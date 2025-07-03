web analytics
Thursday, July 3, 2025
Jack Quaid gets honest about saying goodbye to ‘The Boys’

As ‘The Boys’ gears up for its final season, Hollywood actor Jack Quaid has opened up about how he is coming to terms with saying goodbye to Hughie Campbell.

Amazon has announced that ‘The Boys’ season 5 has ended filming; however, an exact release date is yet to be announced by the studio.

Hollywood actor Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell in the show, has revealed that the imminent end of ‘The Boys’ has him emotional.

“I still have about six shooting days to go [as of June 22], and it’s just getting more and more surreal that I’m going to have to start saying goodbye to Hughie Campbell,” the ‘Heads of State’ actor said during an interview with a US media outlet.

He added, “It’s emotional. It’s bittersweet. This show has done everything for me. I love it. I love the people. I’m going to miss everyone so much, and it’s going to be weird [without it].”

Meanwhile, Jack Quaid maintained that he was satisfied with how showrunner Eric Kripke had planned to end the long-running series.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished this season. I think it’s a great finale, which is a hard thing to do in TV,” the ‘Heads of State’ actor said.

“I’m happy that Eric Kripke got to make the ending he intended, and he did a great job. So I’m excited for you guys to see it,” he added.

Apart from filming the final season of ‘The Boys,’ the Hollywood actor has grabbed attention for playing a quirky safe house operator, Marty Comer, in the action comedy ‘Heads of State.’

The film’s star cast includes Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root and Carla Gugino.

