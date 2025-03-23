Jack Quaid’s Novocaine gains momentum – Can it keep rising?

Jack Quaid, who garnered fame from Amazon’s hit series The Boys, is cementing his place in the film industry with the growing success of Novocaine, an action-comedy film.

Despite the challenges original films face in today’s box office, Novocaine is proving that a well-made movie with a reasonable budget can still perform well in theatres.

The film, starring Jack Quaid as a man who cannot feel pain, has now crossed its reported $18 million production budget.

With Novocaine earning $15 million domestically and $5.3 million from international markets, it has reached a total of $21 million globally. Since its international release is still expanding, it has the potential to increase its earnings further.

Known for his role in The Boys, Jack Quaid is steadily making a name for himself on the big screen. His recent successes in films like Companion and Oppenheimer have already showcased his versatility, and Novocaine is adding to his rising Hollywood profile.

Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, Novocaine has been well received, holding an 83 percent critic score and an even stronger 86 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, which also features Amber Midthunder, has been praised for its fresh and entertaining approach.

However, despite its steady earnings, Novocaine did experience a bigger second-weekend drop than Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag, a film with a much larger $50 million budget.

For Jack Quaid, whose popularity skyrocketed with The Boys, the success of Novocaine is another step toward establishing himself as a leading man in Hollywood.

The film is still playing in theatres, and fans can look forward to seeing how far it will go at the box office.

In other news, The Boys fans are in for another thrilling season, as cameras continue to roll on the fifth and final season of the popular Prime Video series.

Alongside Jack Quaid, fans will also see Karl Urban return as the complex Billy Butcher in what is sure to be an action-packed finale.

Jack Quaid, who plays the beloved Hughie Campbell, recently shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set, showing off just how messy things are going to get.

As usual, it seems Hughie will end up covered in blood once again.