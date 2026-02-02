Jackal attack leaves three including infant injured in Nooriabad

JAMSHORO: A wild jackal entered a house near Nooriabad and attacked residents, injuring three people, including a 15-month-old child, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting local residents.

The incident occurred in a village near Jokhia Mor in the hilly area of Nooriabad. The injured include a 15-month-old girl, a woman, and her husband. All three were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Residents said the wild jackal bit the infant severely on the face, causing serious injuries. The animal fled the house after family members raised an alarm.

District Health Officer Peer Ghulam Hussain said the affected individuals have been administered the first dose of the anti-rabies vaccine.

Last year it was reported that residents of Seri village in Murree, a scenic hill station located between Islamabad and Rawalpindi were living in constant fear and financial hardship due to repeated attacks by ferocious wild leopards.

The lush green forests and picturesque views of the area are undeniably enchanting, but the sudden emergence of predatory leopards from these woods turns this natural beauty into a terrifying threat at any moment.

According to details, recently a leopard emerged from the forest and viciously attacked an elder man’s goats in Seri village, while they were gazing.