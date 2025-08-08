Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli part ways

Hollywood heartthrob Jacob Elordi and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli have reportedly parted ways after four years of on-again-and-off-again romance.

As confirmed exclusively by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, Australian actor Jacob Elordi, 28, and American YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli, 25, who have been dating on and off since 2021, have decided to go their own separate ways, revealed a source close to the development.

Neither of the two celebrities has yet shared any update regarding their relationship status on social media, nor have their representatives commented on the matter.

For the unversed, Olivia Jade is the daughter of designer Mossimo Giannulli and actor Lori Loughlin.

They first sparked speculations in late 2021, when insiders confirmed that the ‘Euphoria’ star and the influencer are ‘casually dating’. The two reportedly called it quits in the following August; however, they were back together in 2023, when the celebrities were spotted on a summer getaway in Italy.

While they were reported to be going strong last year, the latest breakup news followed Giannulli’s exciting move to Paris, and around the same time, when Elordi was spotted hanging out with his ex-girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, at Cara Delevingne’s birthday bash in L.A.