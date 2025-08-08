web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 8, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli part ways

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hollywood heartthrob Jacob Elordi and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli have reportedly parted ways after four years of on-again-and-off-again romance.

As confirmed exclusively by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, Australian actor Jacob Elordi, 28, and American YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli, 25, who have been dating on and off since 2021, have decided to go their own separate ways, revealed a source close to the development.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

Neither of the two celebrities has yet shared any update regarding their relationship status on social media, nor have their representatives commented on the matter.

For the unversed, Olivia Jade is the daughter of designer Mossimo Giannulli and actor Lori Loughlin.

They first sparked speculations in late 2021, when insiders confirmed that the ‘Euphoria’ star and the influencer are ‘casually dating’. The two reportedly called it quits in the following August; however, they were back together in 2023, when the celebrities were spotted on a summer getaway in Italy.

Also Read: Paris Jackson ends engagement with Justin Long

While they were reported to be going strong last year, the latest breakup news followed Giannulli’s exciting move to Paris, and around the same time, when Elordi was spotted hanging out with his ex-girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, at Cara Delevingne’s birthday bash in L.A.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.