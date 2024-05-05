Jacobabad remains hottest district with mercury at 42° Celsius

ISLAMABAD: Temperatures have soared in various parts of Sindh and Punjab provinces as 42° Celsius temperature recorded in Jacobabad district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Maximum temperature recorded 41° Celsius in Larkana and Nawabshah districts and 40° Celsius in Sukkur in Sindh today, according to the Met Office.

The mercury increased to 39° Celsius in Rahim Yar Khan and 38° Celsius in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur and Multan in Punjab.

Global temperatures hit record highs last year and the UN’s World Meteorological Organization said Asia was warming at a particularly rapid pace, with the impact of heatwaves in the region becoming more severe.

Scientific research has shown climate change is causing heatwaves to be longer, more frequent and more intense.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan experienced its “wettest April since 1961”, receiving more than twice as much rain as usual for the month, the country’s weather agency said in a report.

April rainfall was recorded at 59.3 millimetres, “excessively above” the normal average of 22.5 millimetres, Pakistan’s metrology department said late Friday in its monthly climate report.

Pakistan is increasingly vulnerable to unpredictable weather, as well as often destructive monsoon rains that usually arrive in July.

In the summer of 2022, a third of Pakistan was submerged by unprecedented monsoon rains that displaced millions of people and cost the country $30 billion in damage and economic losses, according to a World Bank estimate.