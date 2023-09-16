Jacobabad: Six children die by malaria in a week

JACOBABAD: Another child died by malaria here increasing the death count of children by the mosquito-borne disease in a week to six, ARY News reported on Saturday.

An 11-month child, from village Samandar Khoso infected by malaria, was brought to Jacobabad hospital in a serious condition. The child was not provided timely medical assistance, which was resulted in his death, hospital sources said.

Malaria cases have been on rise and 2,69,596 malaria cases have been reported in the province,” Sindh Health Department recently said in a report.

“From January to August 1,32,441 malaria cases reported in Hyderabad division,” sharing eight months figures of the disease, health department said.

According to report, 65,807 cases of the the mosquito-borne disease reported in Mirpur Khas division and 48,499 cases in Larkana division.

“The number of patients of the disease in Sukkur division were 11,591 and 4,924 patients reported in Shaheed Benazirabad division,” according to the health department report.

“Karachi division reported 1,834 malaria cases in last eight months with no deaths,” health department report shared.

The health officials pointed out the major cause of surge in malaria cases in the province due to floodwater of the last year’s unprecedented rainfall and flooding in Sindh, which still standing in several areas.