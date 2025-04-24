Jacqueline Fernandez receives tulip garden in Bali after her mother’s death

In his latest handwritten letter for his lady love Jacqueline Fernandez, from behind bars at Mandoli jail, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces to have named a tulip garden in Bali, after the former’s late mother Kim and noted that the celebrity mother will be ‘reborn as their daughter’.

Chandrashekhar noted, “Baby girl, Mom is ‘with us’, ‘in us’ around us as or Guardian Angel, I know the Pain You going through, But my love, I am in harder pain, Because you know In a very short period, I have been the Closest to mom Then all of you.”

“Its very difficult to digest that she is Gone too Early, and I could not be there with her, for her. remember What mom used to tell me, and the Note she had written to me on my Birthday in 2021,” he added.

Moreover, the conman also claimed to had arrange a a special mass prayer at the Vatican for Fernandez’s mother and continued, “I am Gifting You a Very Beautiful, Lily and Tulip Garden in Bali, Dedicated for mom, as Lily and Tulips were, her favourite flower’s, I have acquired, a large piece of the island where the farming was ongoing at Bali, Now its a fully Private Garden Named, owned Kim’s Garden by Jacqueline Fernandes. I am Gifting you This Garden today as your Easter Gift, in Remembrance of Mom.”