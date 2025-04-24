Jacqueline Fernandez receives tulip garden in Bali after her mother’s death

In memory of her late mother Kim Fernandez, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has allegedly received a lily and tulip garden in Bali, from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
In his latest handwritten letter for his lady love Jacqueline Fernandez, from behind bars at Mandoli jail, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces to have named a tulip garden in Bali, after the former’s late mother Kim and noted that the celebrity mother will be ‘reborn as their daughter’.
Chandrashekhar noted, “Baby girl, Mom is ‘with us’, ‘in us’ around us as or Guardian Angel, I know the Pain You going through, But my love, I am in harder pain, Because you know In a very short period, I have been the Closest to mom Then all of you.”
“Its very difficult to digest that she is Gone too Early, and I could not be there with her, for her. remember What mom used to tell me, and the Note she had written to me on my Birthday in 2021,” he added.
Moreover, the conman also claimed to had arrange a a special mass prayer at the Vatican for Fernandez’s mother and continued, “I am Gifting You a Very Beautiful, Lily and Tulip Garden in Bali, Dedicated for mom, as Lily and Tulips were, her favourite flower’s, I have acquired, a large piece of the island where the farming was ongoing at Bali, Now its a fully Private Garden Named, owned Kim’s Garden by Jacqueline Fernandes. I am Gifting you This Garden today as your Easter Gift, in Remembrance of Mom.”
“Baby you know What I am very guilty about, I hope Mom did not hate me While She was Breathing her last. However I am sure me being her favourite, Mom will surely have a Re Birth as our Daughter,” he wrote. “Baby Be Strong Mom is with us, Now Dad is our priority, he needs all, The love, You are a Warrior my queen, Stay Solid, Don’t Doubt Yourself or Blame Yourself….”
“Baby I really want you to go with Dad to visit your Easter Gift, that I am giving you today, which is Dedicated for Mom, as you will surely feel her presence There,” Chandrashekhar concluded.
For the unversed, Jacqueline’s mother Kim Fernandez, who was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, breathed her last earlier this month, confirmed the actor’s team in a social media post.
Meanwhile, Fernandez is the witness in the multi-million rupee extortion case against Chandrashekhar, being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India. She approached Delhi Police last year and filed a complaint against the incarcerated conman, requesting the immediate intervention of officials to stop the alleged threats and harassment from him from inside the jail.
