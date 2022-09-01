Jacqueline Fernandez knew about Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s criminal history

India’s Directorate of Enforcement (ED) stated Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez knew about conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s criminal history.

The department, in their chargesheet, stated the celebrity and her family from her financially relationship with the conman who is imprisoned and is being investigated in an INR 2,000 million money laundering case.

Jacqueline Fernandez claimed she was forced to accept gifts from him.

She stated just because she got gifts that were forced on her for forming a connect, cannot be used to ignore the fact that the record otherwise clearly shows that she was conned by Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez added that the approach of the enforcement director in the investigation seems to be highly technical and blinding. She added that it ignores the fact that she has lost more than what can be measured in money.

Earlier, she was named accused in the supplementary charge sheet filed by ED earlier this month, terming her fixed deposits worth INR7.12 crore and INR15,00,000 cash – which were seized by the agency – as the ‘proceeds of crime’.

After landing in legal trouble, Fernandez took to her stories on the photo and video sharing application and re-shared a rather cryptic post from her Instagram community page ‘Sheroxworld’. After landing in legal trouble, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her stories on the photo and video sharing application and re-shared a rather cryptic post from her Instagram community page ‘Sheroxworld’. “Dear Me, I deserve all good things, I’m powerful, I accept myself, it’ll all be okay. I’m strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it,” the post read.

