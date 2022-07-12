Jacqueline Fernandez steps into Hollywood with Tell It Like A Woman

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez will be making her Hollywood debut with Tell It Like A Woman.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared the poster of the segment-based film on the picture and video sharing social media application Instagram. IMDb stated the project tells the “stories of women, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Tell It Like A Woman is a collection of seven segments. It is directed by female directors worldwide. The filming happened in Italy, India, Japan and the U.S.

The segments are:

Unspoken : It stars Margherita Buy in the leading role and is directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi.

Lagonegro: Eva Longoria plays the leading role in the Lucia Puenzo-directed project.

Elbows Deep: It stars Cara Delevingne along with Marcia Gay Harden and Jasmine Luv. Catherine Hardwicke has directed it.

Sharing A Ride: Jacqueline Fernandez and Anjali Lama are in the Leena Yadav-directed segment.

A Week In My Life: The Mipo O -directed segment stars Anne Watanabe.

Aria : The animated segment is co-directed by Silvia Carobbio and Lucia Bulgheroni.

Pepcy & Kim: It stars Academy Award-winning actor Jennifer Hudson and Pauletta Washington. Taraji P. Henson directed it.

The official soundtrack of the Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer project is titled Applause. Sofia Carson has sung it.

It had its worldwide premiere at the Taormina Film Festival. The United States, Vatican and other international institutions will hold special screenings also.

