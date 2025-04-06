Jacqueline Fernandez mourns the loss of her mother Kim Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is going through a difficult time as she has lost her beloved mother, Kim Fernandez, following a serious heart stroke.

The 38-year-old actress, who is well-known for her glamorous roles and graceful presence on screen, was seen attending her mother’s funeral with her father, Elroy Fernandez, earlier today in Mumbai.

Kim Fernandez was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital last month after suffering a major heart stroke. Despite being under treatment in the ICU, her condition did not improve.

Sadly, she passed away at the hospital on Sunday, 6th April. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Jacqueline’s team.

Due to her mother’s critical condition, Jacqueline had recently skipped her performance at the IPL opening ceremony in Guwahati.

According to Indian media outlets, the ‘Kick’ star opted out of her professional commitments after her mother Kim was hospitalised in Mumbai.

Jacqueline, was supposed to perform at the IPL 2025 ceremony on but she opted out of her performance.

The Bollywood actress’s mother was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Earlier today, Jacqueline and her father were seen entering a building for Kim Fernandez’s funeral.

Actor Sonu Sood, who recently worked with Jacqueline Fernandez in the film Fateh, was also present to offer his condolences.

In the past, Jacqueline Fernandez had openly spoken about her mother’s health struggles and how close she was to her family. Despite personal challenges, the Malay-Sri Lankan actress has built a strong film career with nearly 30 movies to her name.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s recent film Fateh, directed by Sonu Sood, was inspired by real-life cybercrime cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Jacqueline Fernandez faces this painful loss, fans and fellow celebrities continue to send her support and strength during this tough time.