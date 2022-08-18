Actor Jacqueline Fernandez lands in another legal soup

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been named accused by the Enforcement Directorate in the extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to the reports from Indian news agencies, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India filed a charge sheet on Wednesday which named the ‘Race 3’ actor accused in the INR200 crores money laundering and extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

As per the details, Fernandez is charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a Delhi court, for receiving the gifts by the conman from the ‘proceeds of crime’, confirmed a source close to the development.

It is to be noted here that Fernandez is the only accused named in the supplementary charge sheet filed by ED this week, terming her fixed deposits worth INR7.12 crore and INR15,00,000 cash as the ‘proceeds of crime’.

These assets worth INR7.27 crore were seized by the agency this year.

It is pertinent to mention that Jacqueline Fernandez – who while being a suspect in the extortion case – was probed earlier, told the officials that she knows conman Chandrashekhar since 2017 who lied to her about his identity. Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez’s assets worth Rs 7.27 crore seized “I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017, In August 2021, he got arrested after which I have not talked to him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalitha.”

Comments