‘My Love’: Jacqueline Fernandez receives Holi wishes from conman Sukesh

Indian conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a letter from jail for media, family, supporters and his ‘love’ Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Holi.

On the festival of Holi in the country, Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail of India in the infamous INR200 crore extortion and money laundering case, wrote a letter to family, supporters as well as haters to extend his wishes on the occasion. However, the major part of the note, addressed his lady ‘love’, actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

He penned, “I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline [Fernandez] a very Happy Holi.”

“On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility,” added Chandrashekhar. The letter further read, “You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me.”

“Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love.”

Last month, the conman also wished Fernandez on Valentine’s day while being produced before a Delhi court.

Jacqueline Fernandez approaches court for travel permit

For the unversed, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez among several others, was named as accused in the multi-million rupees extortion case, for receiving luxury gifts from the crime proceeds.

Reportedly, the actor enjoyed gifts of more than INR7 crore from Sukesh Chandrashekhar from the extorted money.

Comments