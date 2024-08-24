Jacqueline Fernandez reunites with Akshay Kumar for ‘Housefull 5’

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has reunited with her frequent collaborator Akshay Kumar for the next instalment of the comedy franchise, ‘Housefull 5’.

In the year of sequels and franchises, one of the most-enjoyed comedy franchises is back in the spotlight, with ‘Housefull 5’, set to go on the floors next month.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, Jacqueline Fernandez, who starred in the second and third instalments of the Akshay Kumar-led comedy film series, is back for the next instalment, to reunite with the latter, in their 7th on-screen collaboration.

Quoting a source close to the ‘Kick’ actor, the publication confirmed, “Jacqueline is excited to return to the Housefull franchise. She enjoys the comic space and is ecstatic to continue her association with Sajid Nadiadwala and the Housefull franchise.”

Apart from the two, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has also roped in Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt, and is reportedly in talks with three other top female actors for the title.

Reportedly, the next instalment is the most expensive film of the franchise, with an allotted budget of INR300 crores. Director Tarun Mansukhani will direct the project.

‘Housefull 5’ is scheduled to begin filming in September this year, with release set for June 2025.

Notably, the first two parts of the series ‘Housefull’ (2010) and ‘Housefull 2’ (2012) were directed by filmmaker Sajid Khan, who then collaborated with Farhad Samji to co-direct the next film in 2016.

Samji solo directed ‘Housefull 4’ (2019).