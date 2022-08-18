Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shares a cryptic note amid extortion case

Bollywood celeb Jacqueline Fernandez shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories amid the legal trouble in the extortion case.

The ‘Kick’ actor made headlines on Wednesday after the supplementary charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) named only her as an accused in the infamous INR200 crore extortion and money-laundering case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Amidst the reports of her being in yet another legal soup, Fernandez took to her stories on the photo and video sharing application and re-shared a rather cryptic post from her Instagram community page ‘Sheroxworld’.

Addressing oneself, the note begins with “Dear me.” It further read, “I deserve all good things, I’m powerful, I accept myself, it’ll all be okay. I’m strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it.”

For the uninitiated, ED filed a charge sheet in the probe against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the money laundering and extortion case earlier this week.

As per the details, Jacqueline Fernandez is charged by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a Delhi court, for receiving the gifts by the conman from the ‘proceeds of crime’.

The ED officials termed her assets worth INR7.27 crore (fixed deposits worth INR7.12 crore and INR15,00,000 cash) – which were seized by the agency this year – as the ‘proceeds of crime’.

