TROLLED: Jacqueline Fernandez terms cosmetic surgery an ‘unfair advantage’; netizens react

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is being trolled over an old video of her from a beauty pageant as she shared her thoughts about cosmetic surgeries.

The ‘Housefull’ actor is under the fire once again, as an old video of her from a beauty pageant surfaced on social media. In the video, Fernandez, who was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006 before venturing into Bollywood, was questioned about cosmetic surgeries, to which the actor termed it an ‘unfair advantage’ which is against the ‘concept of beauty pageants’.

She answered, “I do believe cosmetic surgery is an unfair advantage because it goes against the whole concept of beauty pageants, and that is to celebrate the natural beauty of women.”

“And plus, if it comes to cosmetic surgery being encouraged, it will become a matter of who can afford it, opposed to who can’t afford the cosmetic surgery. And that is not what beauty pageants are about,” Fernandez explained.

As the video originally shared by a pageant page circulated on social media, the keyboard warriors are after the Bollywood celebrity for the contradiction in her words and actions. In the comments section of the Insta post, a social user attacked, “And then she herself forgot what she concerns she raised.” One of the comments read, “Except now she looks nothing like this.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) “Then she ended up with a whole new face,” a third user opined, while, a fourth mentioned, “The change of opinion when you join movies later.”

On the acting front, Jacqueline Fernandez is awaiting the release of her next film ‘Cirkus’ alongside Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. She was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’.

