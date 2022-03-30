Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence on Oscar slap controversy

Actor-host Jada Pinkett Smith has finally shared her word on the Oscar slap controversy between her husband, actor Will Smith and presenter Chris Rock.

Days after the glitzy Sunday ceremony of Oscars 2022, Jada Pinkett Smith has made her first post on the photo and video sharing application on Tuesday – lessoned about the ‘season of healing’ on the social medium.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” read the quote shared by Jada on Instagram, without a mention of the incident.

For those unversed, an altercation took place between ‘Best Actor’ nominee Will Smith and presenter Chris Rock, when the latter made a joke about the shaved head (due to alopecia) of Jada, wife of Smith, leaving the subject uncomfortable.

Soon after the remark, infuriated Will Smith barged toward the stage and smacked Chris in his face, while he also warned comedian not to speak about his wife later.

It is pertinent to mention, Will Smith on Monday penned an official apology to Chris Rock and Academy for his violence on Oscars night.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he noted in the Instagram post calling his behavior ‘unacceptable and inexcusable’.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith reasoned his outrage.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.”

